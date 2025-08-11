This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cases of the flu and common cold can still circulate during summer 🤧

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are being urged to know the difference between hay fever, cold and flu symptoms.

Hay fever affects around 10-15% of children in the UK.

Cases of flu and the cold can still continue during the summer.

Parents are being urged to know the symptoms of hay fever, cold and the flu in their children, so they can best enjoy the summer holidays.

Hay fever affects around 10-15% of the UK’s children, with 1.4 million children suffering during summer, making it an uncomfortable time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A child will likely come down with an average of five to eight colds a year, meaning that even during the warmer months, it could be the cause of them feeling poorly.

Whilst cases of the flu in October 2024 were rife among children aged five to 14 years old, with a flu test rate of 5.7% - more than twice the national average of 2.5%.

A leading pharmacist is urging parents to know the symptoms of hay fever, cold and the flu in their children. | Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

George Sandhu, deputy pharmacy superintendent for Well Pharmacy, is asking parents to recognise signs of common illnesses and allergies this summer so they can seek the best treatment for their child.

Mr Sandhu said: “It’s important parents are able to recognise the signs and symptoms of hay fever, cold and the flu. While these three ailments are marginally different, none of them are particularly pleasant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter what issue is being dealt with, I would encourage parents to head to their local Well Pharmacy and discuss the issues with their local pharmacist who can offer a variety of solutions.”

How to tell if your children have hay fever, a cold or the flu

There is plenty that parents can do to help their child, whether they are showing signs of hay fever, a cold or the flu.

Mr Sandhu has shared some common tell-tale signs to help parents tell the difference between the three illnesses and offers his best advice to keep children as comfortable as possible if they become sick.

Symptoms of hay fever in children

Hay fever is worst between March and September. Over the summer months, pollen levels rise as the weather is hotter, humid and windy, allowing pollen to spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike a summer cold or the flu, hay fever doesn’t last for a few days or a week - it will continue throughout the season.

There is currently no cure for hay fever; however, there are ways to ease symptoms.

One of the best ways to ease an itchy nose is to use a petroleum jelly such as Vaseline. Dab a little bit on the nostrils to trap pollen from entering the nose.

If heading outside to enjoy the weather, parents should ensure their child has a pair of wraparound sunglasses to protect their eyes from pollen. It is also advisable for sufferers to wear a wide-brimmed hat to prevent pollen from getting into the eyes and nose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents should also ensure children with hay fever are kept away from freshly cut grass because this can exacerbate symptoms.

Fresh flowers in the house would also not be recommended, nor would smoking cigarettes, because these can make hay fever even worse.

Mr Sandhu says: “If a child has hay fever, then ensure you try to keep their nose and eyes protected from pollen by using petroleum jelly to trap the pollen before it gets into the nose.”

Symptoms of a cold in children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A common cold will leave children feeling sluggish. Symptoms can include a blocked and runny nose, high temperature and loss of taste or smell. It is important that any child with a cold takes time to rest, eats healthy food and drinks plenty of water.

A hot honey and lemon drink can help ease a sore throat. As with hay fever, cigarette smoke will make symptoms of a cold worse.

Pharmacists can advise on the best remedies available to help ease suffering from a cold. Mr Sandhu said: “Children who are suffering from colds would benefit more from something like a vapour rub, which opens up the sinuses and allows for easier breathing.”

Symptoms of the flu in children

Common signs of the flu in children include body aches, soreness in the ears, and feeling or being sick, as well as experiencing bouts of diarrhoea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents should ensure that their child gets enough rest and stays well hydrated. Mr Sandhu advises that Paracetamol or Nurofen ibuprofen can be given, but check the suitability and dosage.

Children are also eligible for the flu jab, which can help them avoid catching it this autumn and winter.

Mr Sandhu says: “If it is flu that has left the patient bedridden and lethargic, then ensure they remain well hydrated and get plenty of rest over the first few days. Offer them some paracetamol or ibuprofen, but always read the label to ensure it is acceptable for children.”

Are children eligible for the flu vaccine?

Children aged two to 17 years old are eligible for the flu vaccine. Appointments must be booked and attended by a parent or guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS flu vaccine programme normally begins in September. Whilst at pharmacies such as Well Pharmacy, flu vaccines are already available ahead of the autumn season.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of the flu and the flu vaccine programme at NHS.UK.

Canva Flowflex flu and Covid test bundle now just £4 at Boots – save 20% (aff) £ 4.00 Boots Buy now Buy now This handy Flowflex test bundle from Boots lets you check for both flu and Covid symptoms quickly and easily at home – and it’s now just £4, saving you £1 compared to buying the tests separately. The pack includes one Flowflex Influenza A/B Rapid Test and one Flowflex Covid Antigen Self-Test, ideal for those times when you’re unsure what’s causing your cough or fever. Each test provides results in minutes, helping you decide whether to rest, isolate or seek medical advice. Great for families and workplaces, it’s a smart addition to your medicine cabinet. Get the Flowflex flu and Covid test bundle for £4 at Boots.