Pupils from Dominican College in Portstewart have helped to create a stunning piece of sand art to raise public awareness of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

They were working with one of Ireland’s top sand artists who was commissioned by NIPANC, an emerging local pancreatic cancer charity, to drive home the public awareness message #TimeMatters when it comes to understanding the symptoms of the disease and seeking early diagnosis and treatment.

Sean Corcoran from Waterford was asked by NIPANC to create a sand art installation that would draw attention to the importance of understanding the symptoms of the illness and the urgent need for people to attend their GP.

The sand art devised for World Pancreatic Cancer Day was created and filmed in October on Downhill Beach on the North Coast using drone cameras to capture the dramatic image of a huge clock accompanied by the #TimeMatters campaign slogan.

Pupils from Dominican College in Portstewart helped create the sand art

Pupils from Dominican assisted the sand art team as well as Ellie Irvine (16), one of a number of young people taking part in NIPANC’s campaign, who has lost a parent to

pancreatic cancer. Ellie is sharing her story so other families do not have to go through the trauma she has.

Using timelapse and sound effects, the final sand art impression is one of a clock actually ticking and moving through time. There is a sense of urgency in its creation; to reflect the immediate need to diagnose and treat this deadly disease, referred to by medics as a silent killer.

The numbers of people being diagnosed with the disease in NI is increasing with approximately 270 people affected each year. With a five-year survival rate in single digits pancreatic cancer is one of the world’s deadliest.

Only 1% of those diagnosed will reach ten-year survival. NI has one of the worst survival rates in the world ranking 32 out of 36 countries. Three out of five patients could have surgery to cure their pancreatic cancer but were diagnosed too late.