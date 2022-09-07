Dromore family back the Sick Children’s Trust in new BBC Show

The Pollock family, from Dromore, are one of three families to feature in the BBC Lifeline Appeal, discussing how The Sick Children’s Trust’s ‘Homes from Home’ supported them while their respective children were in hospital, many hours away from their own homes.

The Appeal, which is being presented by Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, will be broadcast on Sunday September 11 at 15.25 on BBC One, being repeated on BBC Two on Tuesday September 13 at 08.50. It will then be available on BBC iPlayer for three weeks.

Sarah and Thomas Pollock’s son Finlay was diagnosed with a serious heart condition when he was 18 months old. The family spent more than 300 days in hospital at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and then travelled the long distance to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

The Sick Children’s Trust supported Finlay’s parents on numerous occasions when they stayed at the charity’s ‘Home from Home’, Scott House in Newcastle. Scott House, located onsite at the Freeman Hospital just a couple of minutes away from the ward, meant they were never far from Finlay’s bedside. The ‘Home from Home’ provided Sarah and Thomas with a sanctuary for the duration of Finlay’s long wait for a heart transplant, giving them much-needed support.

Mum Sarah said: “It was such a weight off our minds knowing that at Scott House we had somewhere to sleep and rest. With all the facilities it meant we didn’t have to worry about what to take with us. We knew there were laundry rooms where we could wash whatever we brought, and we knew we could use it as a base for the weeks to come.”

In the weeks that followed his operation, Finlay was able to join his family in the transplant flat at Scott House, a separate area away from the rest of the ‘Home from Home’ with its own kitchen, living room, bathroom and bedrooms.

Sarah continued: “It allowed us to get used to Finlay’s medication, caring for him and spend some time with him outside of the hospital. To have the chance to do this before we went home was a lifeline for us. Scott House is a lifeline. Simply being able to get showered and eat something so you can take on the day ahead makes a huge difference.

“Finlay is doing great now. It is wonderful for us all to be back home, but we’ll never forget the support given to us by The Sick Children’s Trust at Scott House.”

Since the charity was founded in 1982 it has helped more than 73,000 families from all over the country by providing a warm, welcoming, clean, and comfortable place to stay free of charge.

Speaking about the BBC Lifeline Appeal, presenter Anton Du Beke said: “I’m truly honoured to support this appeal for The Sick Children’s Trust, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year. As a dad to twins I can only imagine what it must be like for families thrown into chaos when their child suddenly becomes ill. But this charity provides a crucial service to families that have a seriously ill child in hospital, with their ‘Homes from Home’ being so much more than just a place to stay close to the ward.