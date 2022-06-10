Drop in session for heading aid users

The RNID will be holding a drop in session for hearing aid users at Trinity Methodist Church in LIsburn on Wednesday June 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sessions are back to being run face to face subject to Government guidelines and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future sessions taking place on Wednesday July 27, August 24 and September 28.

Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members.

The service can provide information, free batteries and retubing and cleaning of earmoulds.

No appointment is required.