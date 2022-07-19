Drop in session for hearing aid users

The RNID will hold their next drop in session at Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, off Knockmore Road Lisburn on Wednesday July 27 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sessions are back to being run face to face subject to Government guidelines and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future sessions taking place on Wednesday August 24, September 28, and October 26.

Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members.

The charity can provide information, free batteries and retubing and cleaning of earmoulds.

No appointment needed.