Learning disability service users within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust can now take part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award/Joint Award Initiative for the very first time.

The Trust has been confirmed as an official licenced partner to offer the prestigious programme, which aims to empower young people, support them as they learn new skills, overcome obstacles, and build confidence and resilience.

The exciting pilot project will be based at Rathmoyle Resource Centre in Ballycastle, with plans to extend it further across the Trust area.

Earlier this month, representatives from the Northern Trust, including Robyn Lennox, Head of Service, and Pat Brown, Rathmoyle Resource Centre Manager, were invited to a reception with The Duke of Edinburgh in Hillsborough Castle.

Robyn Lennox, Head of Service, and Pat Brown, Rathmoyle Resource Centre Manager, pictured with The Duke of Edinburgh during the event in Hillsborough Castle. CREDIT NHSCT

The event was attended by award leaders and participants to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Joint Award Initiative.

Speaking afterwards, Robyn said: “It was a huge honour to represent the Northern Trust at this event, where we had an opportunity to engage directly with Prince Edward and tell him about our participation.

“He was very interested in hearing more about our service users’ involvement. It’s been a great experience for us so far and we are really looking to realising its benefits for our service users.”

Gareth Farmer, Assistant Director for Learning Disability, said: “We are delighted to be a new licenced partner with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Representatives of The Duke of Edinburgh Award/Joint Award Initiative pictured at Rathmoyle Resource Centre in Ballycastle with staff members from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“This is an excellent opportunity to open this award to young people with learning disabilities, supporting them as they build confidence and reach their potential, all while gaining recognition for their wonderful and unique skills.

“The Award will be piloted in Ballycastle in the first instance. We hope that its success will mean we can extend it further for the benefit of all young people with learning disabilities in the Northern Trust area.”

The project has been made possible by The Duke of Edinburgh Award’s Extending the Reach funding. It provides a range of support including expedition kit, training for leaders and free participation places for young people, as part of the charity’s commitment to breaking down barriers to participation and reaching more young people. It is particularly interested in supporting those from marginalised backgrounds, those facing financial hardship, and those who need specialist support.

Kate Thompson, Director for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award/Joint Award Initiative in Northern Ireland said: “We know from speaking to young people that doing their Award can be life-changing – offering them the chance to learn new skills, grow in resilience and self-belief, make new friends and discover new passions and talents, all while working towards a widely-recognised and respected Award.

“But we know this opportunity isn’t yet open to all young people in Northern Ireland – and we want to support our schools and wider network of youth services to be able to offer the Award to the young people they already do an amazing job of supporting.”

In Northern Ireland, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has a Joint Award Agreement with The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award and Gaisce – The President’s Award, which enables participants to choose how they wish to be recognised for their achievement.