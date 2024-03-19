Dundonald family make a generous donation to Ulster Hospital Children’s Ward
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hospital Play Specialist Sharon Pauley explained: “Charlene Beattie spent time on the ward with her baby boy and wanted to make a difference for other parents who may find themselves spending several days and nights on the ward as well.
"The recliner is a great way to offer comfort to a parent and the storybook boxes and cot mobiles are a great addition for our children.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We want to say thank you to Charlene for her kind donation of the toy boxes and cot music mobiles which are always very popular.”
Ward Manger Alison Smyth added: “The staff on Maynard are so thankful to Charlene and her family for fundraising for our ward. We are so grateful.”