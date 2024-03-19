Dundonald family make a generous donation to Ulster Hospital Children’s Ward

Staff from the Ulster Hospital’s Children Ward have extended their heartfelt thanks to a Dundonald family for their fund raising efforts which has resulted in a generous donation of a recliner chair and toys for the comfort of parents and the enjoyment of children.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:21 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 16:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hospital Play Specialist Sharon Pauley explained: “Charlene Beattie spent time on the ward with her baby boy and wanted to make a difference for other parents who may find themselves spending several days and nights on the ward as well.

Read More
Trust's community brain injury rehabilitation team provides lifeline to patients...

"The recliner is a great way to offer comfort to a parent and the storybook boxes and cot mobiles are a great addition for our children.

Ulster Hospital Children’s Ward Nurses and Play Specialist’s thank parent Charlene Beattie for her kind donation. Pic credit: SEHSCTUlster Hospital Children’s Ward Nurses and Play Specialist’s thank parent Charlene Beattie for her kind donation. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Ulster Hospital Children’s Ward Nurses and Play Specialist’s thank parent Charlene Beattie for her kind donation. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Most Popular

“We want to say thank you to Charlene for her kind donation of the toy boxes and cot music mobiles which are always very popular.”

Ward Manger Alison Smyth added: “The staff on Maynard are so thankful to Charlene and her family for fundraising for our ward. We are so grateful.”