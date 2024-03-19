Dundonald family make a generous donation to Ulster Hospital Children’s Ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hospital Play Specialist Sharon Pauley explained: “Charlene Beattie spent time on the ward with her baby boy and wanted to make a difference for other parents who may find themselves spending several days and nights on the ward as well.

"The recliner is a great way to offer comfort to a parent and the storybook boxes and cot mobiles are a great addition for our children.

Ulster Hospital Children’s Ward Nurses and Play Specialist’s thank parent Charlene Beattie for her kind donation. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“We want to say thank you to Charlene for her kind donation of the toy boxes and cot music mobiles which are always very popular.”