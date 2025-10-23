'Do not eat': Dunnes Stores recalls baking products from Northern Ireland shops over safety fears

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure

Vertical specialist editor

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:01 BST
⚠ The products may contain pieces of green plastic
  • Dunnes Stores has recalled the baking products over safety fears
  • The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert to customers, urging them not to eat the product
  • Customers can return the items to stores for a full refund

Baking products have been pulled from shelves in Northern Ireland, as they may contain pieces of plastic.

Dunnes Stores has recalled its desiccated coconut products over a safety risk, due to the “possible presence” of green plastic. The affected batches are Dunnes Stores baking at home dessicated coconut, with best before dates of June and July 2026, and Gem dessicated coconut, with best before dates of June and August 2026.

Dunnes Stores has recalled its desiccated coconut products over a safety riskplaceholder image
Dunnes Stores has recalled its desiccated coconut products over a safety risk | Dunnes Stores/Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert to customers who have bought the coconut, urging them not to consume the product as it is “unsafe to eat”.

In a statement, Dunnes Stores said: “On the advice of our supplier Gempack, Dunnes Stores have taken the precaution and are recalling the following products due to the possible presence of green plastic.

“Do not eat the affected products, instead return it to a Dunnes Stores store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

It added: “Dunnes Stores are committed in ensuring that the products we supply are of the finest quality at all times. The Food Safety Authorities have been informed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The retail chain will display point-of-sale notices in its stores, explaining to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Customers in Northern Ireland should call Dunnes Stores on 0121 7379 166 if they need further information.

