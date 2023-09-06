The pastor of Dunseverick Baptist Church has a very special reason for supporting the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Pastor Billy Jones said: “Air Ambulance NI is a charity that I am passionate about as the medical team did their best for my daughter Rebekah when she needed them and they do their best for patients every day at trauma incidents.”

Rebekah needed the Air Ambulance service in July 2018 following a road traffic collision on her way to work.

"Thankfully, Rebekah has made a tremendous recovery. The service does so much for everyone in our community and I like to support them,” said Pastor Billy. “This year, at Dunseverick Baptist Church, we held a first ever Tractor Drive-In Service which saw over 30 tractors in attendance as well as other vehicles in the church car park.

Left to right: Pastor Billy Jones, Daniel McVicker, Jonathan McCurdy and Alan McDonald. Credit AANI

"It was a lovely way to support the charity. All proceeds were in aid of the air ambulance charity and there was a barbecue afterwards. From this event and walk held earlier in the year, £1,862.01 was raised.”

The funds were presented to Kerry Anderson of AANI on a sunny evening in August. Kerry said: “Air Ambulance NI is so touched at the continued support from Dunseverick Baptist Church and the local community. The charity needs £6850 per day to continue operating the service so public support like this is crucial. We encourage the community to do what they can to help sustain it. One of the easiest ways is by becoming a member and donating a little each month. More information can be found on the facebook page or online at www.airambulanceni.org.

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.