To mark 20 years of providing audiology services, Specsavers in Coleraine will be holding free hearing checks for customers in March.

Joanne Torrens, Specsavers Coleraine Audiologist, said: “We are making it our mission to open the conversation about hearing health and hearing loss.

"We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in Coleraine and our colleagues are trained to not only conduct hearing tests but also to provide people with the information they need to take care of their overall hearing health. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t had a hearing test in the last year to book in with their local Specsavers store today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Hearing loss can affect people of all ages. Our hearing changes over time and for different reasons, which is why people experience different types of loss at different stages in life. Despite this, many people often ignore the signs of hearing loss, concerned about being judged by others.

No, you don't need an eye test...that IS a giant ear in Coleraine Town Centre promoting Specsavers' free hearing tests

“People should get their hearing checked if they notice any change in their hearing, regardless of their age. Most of the time hearing loss happens gradually, making it harder to notice any deterioration.”

In addition to hearing tests and hearing aids, Specsavers also provides wax removal services. The safest and easiest way to get rid of excess or stubborn earwax is to see a professional. Anyone with any concerns about their hearing can also try Specsavers’ free online hearing test to get a better idea of whether an in-store test is needed.

Specsavers Coleraine will continue bringing their healthcare expertise to the local community with the Health and Wellness Fair at Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, March 11.

To find out more, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/coleraine

Advertisement