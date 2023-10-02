SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said that legislation for free period products must be delivered in Northern Ireland.

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter. Credit NI World

She was speaking following a Menstruation Matters event at Stormont on Monday.

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “We had an important discussion at Stormont today around the status of the period products legislation introduced by my SDLP colleague Pat Catney and the challenges that remain to seeing free period products introduced in all schools, colleges and public building as envisioned. I was proud to sponsor today’s event with Menstruation Matters who have been tireless campaigners on this issue and we couldn’t have got this far without their efforts.

“It’s more important than ever that we continue to highlight issues around period poverty and ensure that there can be no rollback on this law which will change the lives of women and girls across the North.

“These products are not a luxury, they are a necessity and women should not be expected to pay more and more for them. Nobody should have to miss work, school or any other important life event due to being unable to afford period products and I will continue to campaign until we see this legislation introduced so that nobody has to suffer the shame of period poverty in future.”

Councillor Pat Catney said: "The passage of this bill was one of the proudest moments of my political career, but it is not about me, it’s about the thousands of women and girls across the North who still struggle to afford these products, and about the campaigners who came together to make this possible.

“I am delighted that my SDLP colleague Cara Hunter is continuing the fight to see these vital healthcare products being made available to all who need them. When putting this legislation together it was heartbreaking to learn of the impact of period poverty on people’s lives and that many were putting their health at risk by using unsuitable alternatives.

