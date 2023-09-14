SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has said that long waits for smear test results is creating huge anxiety for patients.

It comes after reports that many patients are facing waits of up to six months or more.

East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “The latest reports that over 7,000 women are waiting between three and six months for smear tests results is utterly shocking and I commend the brave women who have come forward to share their experiences.

"While I understand that urgent cases are being prioritised these lengthy waits will cause huge anxiety for women and their families, particularly younger women who we are encouraging to get tested regularly. Going through this experience of lengthy delays will provide them with no confidence whatsoever.

“I welcome the introduction of HPV screening, with the SDLP previously calling for its urgent introduction here. The fact remains that we are playing catch-up, HPV screening has yet to be introduced across all health trusts and our failure to introduce it until now, coupled with the existing issues in our health service is contributing to these delays.

“I would urge every woman eligible to continue to get tested and to not be put off by these delays. These tests save lives and it’s deeply disappointing that woman’s healthcare is suffering and not being given the prominence it deserves, with no specific women’s health strategy in place.