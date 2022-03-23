The group, which recently attained charity status, was initially formed in 2020 to raise funds for the purchase of sanitary and personal care items.

These items were then put into packs and distributed to local charities, organisations and schools to ensure anyone who needed them had access.

The move came after a UK-wide survey by Plan International found that almost of third of young people aged between 14 and 21 struggled to either afford or access sanitary products while at home during lockdown.

One of the family care packages provided by EqualityPERIOD.

In the two years since, the group has continued to support those in the community who may struggle to access personal care items, with referrals coming from a number of health and social care agencies and partner organisations.

While continuing to campaign for period equality in Northern Ireland, EqualityPERIOD has since widened its remit to provide family care packages containing basic items from period products to nappies and wipes, shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes (including children’s), toilet rolls, and laundry detergent.

EqualityPERIOD volunteer Suzi explained: “With the cost of living going up and the knock-on effect of supermarket brand products going to the Ukraine appeals, people are still experiencing difficulties getting hold of even the most basic essentials.

“We operate like a food bank but for personal care items; the great thing about the pop-up is that it’s an opportunity for us to reach more people ‘in person’ after the last two years of the pandemic.”

As well as giving anyone who needs assistance with accessing personal care products the opportunity to ‘self-refer’, the pop up will offer signposting to other services, such as information on the Onus Safe Place initiative.

Onus Chief Executive, Colette Stewart and Safe Place coodinator Josephine Flynn will be dropping in to the pop-up on Tuesday and Friday of next week.

EqualityPERIOD is also running a partnership with Larne social enterprise, AEL, which will look at the management of periods for people with learning difficulties.

Meanwhile, those wishing to donate personal care items to the group can do so through the Amazon wishlist.

“Knitted baby items for our baby packs have been provided by The Giving Shed (Cloughmills) and we will have a few of these available at the pop-up,” Suzi added.

“We are really well stocked for period products and shower gel after a bulk donation but we would very much welcome donations of shampoo, laundry detergent, men’s multipack underwear, and dental care items for all ages. We cannot accept aerosol sprays; roll on deodorant only.”

Volunteers from EqualityPERIOD will be in the pop-up shop at 20 Main Street, Larne from Monday, March 28 until Saturday, April 2. The shop will be closed between 11:30am and 12:30pm.