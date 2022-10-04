Events for Positive Ageing Month

To mark the occasion, Age Friendly Causeway has unveiled its inaugural Positive Ageing calendar packed with a fantastic variety of events which will take place throughout October.

The month-long campaign aims to celebrate the contribution of older people within our local communities while empowering them to lead full and active lives. It includes activities to suit all interests from guided walks, arts, sports and cultural activities to online training sessions and employment advice clinics.

Welcoming the initiative, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Through our Age-Friendly Programme we want to engrain the inclusion of older people in all aspects of community life, remove barriers to participation, ensure access to services and make sure this is an enjoyable place for older people to live.

Pictured at Cloonavin for the launch of Age Friendly Causeway’s inaugural Positive Ageing calendar of events are the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Roger Downey, Sport & Wellbeing Development Unit Manager, Council’s Age Friendly Co-Ordinator Liam Hinphey, Wendy McCullough, Head of Sport and Wellbeing and Tori Calderwood, COAST Project Manager (Causeway Older Active Strategic Team)

“We want to achieve this by working with our partners, and it is thanks to this approach that we have been able to collate such a wide range of events which will be delivered throughout Positive Ageing Month.

“I would like to thank all those organisations and Council departments for collaborating on this calendar, and I hope it encourages our older residents to try something new and forge new friendships and connections throughout the month.”

Alan Sharp, Chairperson of Causeway Coast and Glens Age-Friendly Forum, said: “The pandemic has limited our participation in previous years but this programme has a wide-range of possibilities for you to enjoy including exercise opportunities, helpful information sessions, inter-generational exchanges and social occasions.

“Please let your friends know about what’s happening and bring them along to enjoy the fun as well. I hope that all of our older people will find Positive Ageing Month informative and helpful.”

Browse the full calendar of events now by going to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/age-friendly or hard copies are available at Council offices and local libraries.

For more information, call the Age Friendly Causeway team on 028 777 60306 or email [email protected]

Booking for some of the events is essential, so please check with the individual venue.

Please note that event details in the brochure were correct at the time of going to print, however each event organiser reserves the right to make changes to the published programme. Please check with the individual venue before attending.