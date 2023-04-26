Various events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla are being held in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be screening the Coronation on Saturday, May 6, and the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7, outside Coleraine Town Hall.

Community groups across Causeway Coast and Glens can also apply for a grant of up to £300 towards events to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The special programme will provide funding for community and voluntary organisations to host small scale events and activities to mark this momentous occasion. Activities could include tea parties, horticultural events, gardening or tree planting, fun days, workshops, talks, exhibitions and more.

King Charles III (R) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

To avail of the funding, events and activities must be completed or have taken place by Monday, May 8.

The scheme will remain open until all funds are allocated or until the Coronation event on May 6. Visit Coronation Grant Fund

Meanwhile the village of Castlerock will hold a Royal Street Party, hosted by First Castlerock Scouts Group, at Peter Thompson Hall on Sunday, May 7, from 12 noon – 3pm.

Family entertainment, bring your own lunch.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort

There will also be live screening of the Coronation Concert at Peter Thompson Hall Recreation Grounds, hosted by Castlerock Community Association. Music by Beatz Entertainment from 5.30pm until the concert begins at 8pm. Food and drink available on site.

For anyone wanting to mark the occasion at the Royal Family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, Hillsborough Castle has announced a series of celebrations.

On Saturday May 6, visitors are invited to enjoy the Coronation events on the big screen on the South Lawn and will stream the occasion live from London from 10am.

Visitors can choose their perfect viewing spot on the lawn, plus play lawn games before the Royal Gun Salute at 12noon. Downshire Brass Band will provide even more pomp and celebration after the official Coronation ceremony from 2.30pm.

Hillsborough Castle

On Sunday May 7, and on both days, visitors can bring a picnic to enjoy on the acres of gardens throughout the estate, enjoy lunch in the onsite café, or from a hot food vendor and ice cream stand on site.

Traditional lawn games can also be enjoyed throughout the Sunday events, which will also see a host of live entertainment, including the Boom Strutt Brass band, Belfast Community Gospel Choir, Swingtime Starlets, the Lisburn Rock Choir. A special performance from Beechlawn School’s Makaton Choir will open Sunday’s line up of entertainment.

On Bank Holiday Monday May 8, the Castle’s Head Gardener will host Coronation Tree Tours throughout the day, giving visitors the opportunity to hear more about the historic trees planted over the years to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and her jubilee milestones over the past 70 years.

For those with a Castle and Gardens ticket, visitors can see inside the Castle and marvel at the State Rooms still used for royal occasions and political discussions today, including the magnificent Throne Room.

A new addition to the Throne Room will also mark the occasion – Historic Royal Palaces has worked with Turquoise Mountain, one of the King’s charities, to commission a new carpet for the space.

