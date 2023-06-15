Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Executive needs formed to address worsening crisis in health service - Dillon

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon has said an Executive needs formed to address the worsening crisis in our health service.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

The party’s health spokesperson said: “Not only do we have the worst waiting times compared to anywhere else across these islands, the system for keeping patients informed is in disarray.

“It is concerning to learn of the lack of communication from the Trusts with some patients left in limbo. The health service needs political leadership and the investment to carry out urgent reform.

Patients, GPs, and healthcare staff are the ones being impacted and feeling the stress.

Most Popular
Linda Dillon says patients, GPs, and healthcare staff are the ones being impacted and feeling the stress.Linda Dillon says patients, GPs, and healthcare staff are the ones being impacted and feeling the stress.
Linda Dillon says patients, GPs, and healthcare staff are the ones being impacted and feeling the stress.

“Over 12 years of savage Tory cuts have decimated our health service and stripped money out of already underfunded and understaffed frontline services.”

She added: “Patients languishing on waiting lists need all parties to get back around the Executive table and work together to prevent a collapse in our health service.”

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/mid-ulster-based-autism-charity...
Related topics:PatientsSinn Fein