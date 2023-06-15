Executive needs formed to address worsening crisis in health service - Dillon

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon has said an Executive needs formed to address the worsening crisis in our health service.

The party’s health spokesperson said: “Not only do we have the worst waiting times compared to anywhere else across these islands, the system for keeping patients informed is in disarray.

“It is concerning to learn of the lack of communication from the Trusts with some patients left in limbo. The health service needs political leadership and the investment to carry out urgent reform.

“Patients, GPs, and healthcare staff are the ones being impacted and feeling the stress.

“Over 12 years of savage Tory cuts have decimated our health service and stripped money out of already underfunded and understaffed frontline services.”