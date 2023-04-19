Experienced non-executive Chair is appointed to the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

The South Eastern HSC Trust has announced the appointment of Mr Jonathan Patton as Chair of the Trust.

Mr Patton commenced his role as Chair of the South Eastern Trust on April 15, 2023 and will have the opportunity to continue in this role for a period of up to four years.

Since March 2020, Mr Patton has been carrying out the role of Acting Chair. From 2017 he held the position of a Non-Executive Director within the Trust.

Mr Patton’s career has given him a wide range of experience across the private, public and charity/voluntary sectors.

Mr Patton taking part in a Recovery College Network Event

For over three decades Jonathan Patton has worked in many roles in the voluntary service across the charity sector.

He currently serves as Chairperson of Community Rescue Service and sits on the Advisory Board of Sense NI.

He holds one other public appointment with the Department of Health as Lay Member and Vice President of the Council of the Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland.

During his time as Acting Chair Mr Patton has hosted a number of celebration events for staff and volunteers and taken part in a variety of health awareness events including; Restart a Heart day, where he participated with staff to learn how to resuscitate someone in cardiac arrest and numerous mental health awareness events.

Mr Patton taking part in Restart a Heart day 2022

He commented: “It is a great privilege to continue my journey with such an amazing team of people who work tirelessly to care for others.

"I appreciate each and every one of you and I am looking forward to embracing every challenge and celebrating every success with you over the next four years.”