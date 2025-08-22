Family and friends honour Amy’s life with incredible donation to intensive care unit

The family and friends of 22 year old Amy Forsythe, who sadly passed away in November 2024 after a short illness, have made an incredible donation of over £15,000 to the Intensive Care Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

Amy’s mum, Nicola, explained the family’s wish to give something back to the Unit.

“Amy was our eldest child,” she said. “She came back over a year ago from Liverpool John Moore University, after completing a degree in Journalism. She was working as a Classroom Assistant and planning to do her teacher training.

“Last November, Amy took ill at home. We had to call an ambulance and she was brought to the Ulster Hospital, where she spent five days in Intensive Care.

James Forsythe, Dr David Hendron (Consultant Anaesthetics & ICU), Thomas Forsythe, Nicola Forsythe, Shauna Lyna (Intensive Care Unit Manager), Cara Hagan (ICU Staff Nurse) and Robert Adair (Treasurer, Ards Rangers Football Club). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It was end-of-life care, she was only 22. Amy had a sore throat, which led to an abscess that blocked her airway and she passed away on 16 November 2024.

“The team in the Intensive Care Unit were amazing and we decided that we wanted to give something back, so we started to fundraise.

"At Amy’s funeral, we asked for family flowers only and instead, friends and family made donations, raising £2,500 for the hospital in lieu of flowers.”

Amy’s family wanted their fundraising to reflect her vibrant personality.

Nicola explained: “Amy was always the life and soul of the party. She was loud, she was noisy, she was big and had a massive personality.

“So, if we can help make a room or a place in the Unit a little bit more comfortable to help families in the saddest of days, that is what we want to do.”

Nicola explained how the fundraising gathered momentum.

“After the funeral, I said to my husband James that it would be lovely if we could raise another thousand pounds,” she continued.

"In January, we decided to run relay teams in the Belfast Marathon. I am a runner, James is not, so he suggested holding a quiz as well.

"We organised a quiz night in our local football club, where our son Thomas plays, at the end of March.

"It was incredible, so many people came along and everyone just kept donating. On the night we raised £7,000.

“We aimed to raise £10,000, but with the quiz, the relay teams in May, and the support of my running club, the total just kept climbing. With the fundraising and donations in lieu of flowers, we raised over £15,000 for the Unit.”

Ulster Hospital Intensive Care Unit Manager, Shauna Lynam, thanked Amy’s family and friends, saying: “This is such a wonderful donation for the Unit at what is such a tragic time for the family.

"To be there to support Amy and her loved ones on such a sad journey was a privilege for the team of Doctors and Nurses in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We are deeply grateful for this incredible donation and we plan to use it to enhance our facilities for families and relatives.”

Nicola concluded: “We would like to thank everyone who contributed towards the fundraising. The support we received was just fantastic.

"Coming back to the Unit to make the donation was bittersweet, but we really hope that this will go towards making a difference for other families.”