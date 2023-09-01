Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Family honours father’s legacy by donating monitor to heart failure team

The Heart Failure Team in Lagan Valley Hospital have received an electronic blood pressure machine from the family of Mr William Acheson who sadly passed away in Lagan Valley Hospital.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:46 BST

Mr Acheson had been looked after by the Heart Failure Team for many years and the family wanted to show their appreciation to the team for the outstanding care and treatment they provided.

Mr Acheson’s daughter, Sharon McDonald said, “We were honoured to present the Heart Failure Team with a blood pressure machine as they were so good to Daddy and he was so fond of them all.

Read More
Darcee shares the story of her illness with her friends in a new storybook
Mr Acheson’s family with the Heart Failure Team, Lagan Valley Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCTMr Acheson’s family with the Heart Failure Team, Lagan Valley Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Mr Acheson’s family with the Heart Failure Team, Lagan Valley Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Most Popular

"We were so glad that a part of him is helping other people with the same illness. You are all simply angels!”

Thanking the family, Heart Failure Nurse Specialist, Grainne Toal added: “We are very grateful to Mr Acheson’s family for their generosity.

"This blood pressure machine will play a pivotal role in our efforts to monitor and manage the health of our patients with heart failure.”