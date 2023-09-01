Family honours father’s legacy by donating monitor to heart failure team
Mr Acheson had been looked after by the Heart Failure Team for many years and the family wanted to show their appreciation to the team for the outstanding care and treatment they provided.
Mr Acheson’s daughter, Sharon McDonald said, “We were honoured to present the Heart Failure Team with a blood pressure machine as they were so good to Daddy and he was so fond of them all.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We were so glad that a part of him is helping other people with the same illness. You are all simply angels!”
Thanking the family, Heart Failure Nurse Specialist, Grainne Toal added: “We are very grateful to Mr Acheson’s family for their generosity.
"This blood pressure machine will play a pivotal role in our efforts to monitor and manage the health of our patients with heart failure.”