Family honours father’s legacy by donating monitor to heart failure team

The Heart Failure Team in Lagan Valley Hospital have received an electronic blood pressure machine from the family of Mr William Acheson who sadly passed away in Lagan Valley Hospital.

Mr Acheson had been looked after by the Heart Failure Team for many years and the family wanted to show their appreciation to the team for the outstanding care and treatment they provided.

Mr Acheson’s daughter, Sharon McDonald said, “We were honoured to present the Heart Failure Team with a blood pressure machine as they were so good to Daddy and he was so fond of them all.

Mr Acheson’s family with the Heart Failure Team, Lagan Valley Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"We were so glad that a part of him is helping other people with the same illness. You are all simply angels!”

Thanking the family, Heart Failure Nurse Specialist, Grainne Toal added: “We are very grateful to Mr Acheson’s family for their generosity.