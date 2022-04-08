Family’s Snowdon hike in memory of mum

Collette Logan and her brother Michael McCormick are undertaking the mammoth fundraiser on April 22 to raise funds for the charity Marie Curie Cancer Care in memory of their mum Margaret.

They will be joined on the trek by Collette’s husband Martin and their children Ty and Nia.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collette explained: “Mum was diagnosed with lung cancer but there was no cure and she died in July last year.

Colette's mum Margaret McCormick

“We will be walking up Snowdon on April 22 to mark her 60th birthday and to raise money for Marie Curie as they were just so warm and caring to all of us.

“We went through something similar when we lost my father to cancer around 25 years ago and the Marie Curie nurses really helped.

“They really help to take the pressure off the family too by doing things like organising overnight stays.”

As well as the hike up Mount Snowdon, Collette is busy organising a fundraising charity night in the Roost Bar in Coleraine.

Collette with husband Martin and children Ty and Nia