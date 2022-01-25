Fibromyalgia support group to hold next meeting at LaganView Enterprise Centre

The guest speaker will be a local pharmacist who will be talking to the group about a variety of things including over-the-counter medications available for pain relief, addiction, lifestyle advice, as well as the services offered by Boots Chemist.

The group will meet at 1pm for a cuppa and a chat.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then at approximately 1.15pm they will welcome the guest speaker.

There will be plenty of time for questions and then everyone will head off home before 3pm.

There is a suggested donation of £2 to cover the costs of the group.

Everyone is welcome to attend.