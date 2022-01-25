Fibromyalgia support group to hold next meeting at LaganView Enterprise Centre

Fibromyalgia Support Lisburn will be holding their next meeting at the LaganView Enterprise Centre in Old Warrenat 69 Drumbeg Drive, Lisburn BT28 1NY on Thursday February 2 from 1pm-3pm.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 3:27 pm

The guest speaker will be a local pharmacist who will be talking to the group about a variety of things including over-the-counter medications available for pain relief, addiction, lifestyle advice, as well as the services offered by Boots Chemist.

The group will meet at 1pm for a cuppa and a chat.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Then at approximately 1.15pm they will welcome the guest speaker.

There will be plenty of time for questions and then everyone will head off home before 3pm.

There is a suggested donation of £2 to cover the costs of the group.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The organisers said: “Pharmacists have always been popular speakers in the past so we are looking forward to seeing some of you there.”