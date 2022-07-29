Fibromyalgia support meeting

The next meeting of the Lisburn Fibromyalgia Support Group will be taking place on Thursday August 4 from 1pm-3pm in Laganview Enterprise Centre which is at 69 Drumbeg Drive, Lisburn BT28 1NY.

This month the guest speaker will be an Advanced Practitioner Occupational Therapist who will be talking about the Condition Management Programme which is based in Lagan Valley Hospital.

It is a free, voluntary, short-term programme aimed at helping people who have a health condition which affects their ability to work. It is also designed to help those who are currently in employment but are struggling because of their health condition.

The Condition Management Programme is tailored to your own personal needs and support is given by relevant health care professionals such as Occupational Therapists, Cognitive Behavioural Therapists, Mental Health Nurses and Physiotherapists etc.

Although it is a work-focussed programme, it looks at the concept of work in a very broad sense so that could include supporting clients into voluntary opportunities, education etc as well as potential for paid work if it is appropriate for the client at that time.