The conference will take place in New Life Church, 143 Northumberland Street, Belfast, on September 23.
The guest speakers will include Dr Kim Lawson, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacology; Dr Niranjan Chogle, Consultant in Pain Medicine at the Ulster Hospital; Francis McMonigle, Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist; AWARE, the Depression charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will also be a personal story from a Fibromyalgia sufferer.
To purchase tickets which are priced at £15 (including lunch), please Contact Debbie Davis on 0756 381 6076.