Two Causeway Coast DJs are to take their music to ‘new heights’ as they complete the final climb in a six-month, 12-peak hiking challenge, to support mental health charity AWARE NI.

Since April this year, Darran Wallace and Robbie Dani from Coleraine have been climbing the highest peaks across the island of Ireland, aiming to raise £2,000 to support AWARE NI’s vital work.

So far the duo have climbed Slieve Donard, Carrauntoohil, Cuilcagh Mountain, Lyracappul, Mount Brandon, Galtymore, Cnoc Na Toinne, Errigal, Croagh Patrick, Benbulben and Lugnaquilla.

And this wasn’t just a hiking challenge – they carried DJ decks to every summit and performed live sets at the top of each mountain, combining their love for music with a powerful message about mental health.

Darran and Robbie on one of the 12 peaks of their challenge.

For both Darran and Robbie, mental health is a cause that resonates deeply. Having witnessed the struggles of those close to them, Darran, in particular, has advocated for mental health for the past three years, supporting AWARE NI through fundraising and events.

"Music has always been my outlet, a way to cope when things get tough and a way to connect with others,” said Darran.

"But mental health struggles don’t always show, and too many people still suffer in silence. This challenge was about more than climbing mountains, it’s about showing that no matter how high the mountain is in front of you, you don’t have to face it alone.

"If we can use music and these climbs to start conversations and remind people that support is out there, then every step will have been worth it.”

The Portstewart Olympic team's strip carrying the AWARE logo.

For Robbie, the challenge also carries personal significance: “We’ve all been in tough situations where it feels like there’s no way out. I have to thank my great friendship network for getting me through those times.

"I wanted this challenge to show people that they are stronger than they think, that they can overcome challenges, and that support is always there. I was especially excited to face my fear of heights and climb the highest peak on the island, which will mark a personal victory.”

For Darran, the goal was clear: “We want people to know that reaching out for help isn’t a sign of weakness - it’s one of the strongest things you can do.

"I’ve struggled with my own mental health, and getting support was the best decision I ever made. If our challenge inspires just one person to reach out, then we’ve succeeded.”

Darran and Robbie will take on the final climb of their sixth month challenge on Sunday, October 19.

On Sunday, October 19, the men will tackle the final climb of the dozen – Slieve Binnian in the Mourne Mountains – and they would love a final push of support to get them across the finishing line and to meet their fundraising total.

Darran’s team mates from Portstewart Olympic Football Club have already thrown their weight behind the fundraising. As well as supporting Darran and Robbie, the team now plays in a strip bearing the AWARE logo.

Darran said: “For our last hike we are looking for a bit of community spirit and support.”

