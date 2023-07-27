A Finvoy woman who organised a coffee morning in aid of Guide Dogs NI has raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

Donna Dempsey recently presented a cheque for £2500 to Gary Wilson, Guide Dogs NI Community Fundraising Relationship Manager, and Ian Mathew and his Guide Dog Mac.

Donna thanked everyone who donated, participated and helped in any way to make the coffee morning such a success

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary said: “Guide Dogs NI are indebted to people like Donna for their amazing support. Every day 250 people in the UK start to lose their sight.

Finvoy woman Donna Dempsey presents a cheque for £2500 to Gary Wilson, Guide Dogs NI Community Fundraising Relationship Manager, and Guide dog owner Ian Mathew and Guide Dog Mac. Credit Guide Dogs NI

" By raising money for Guide Dogs NI you’ll be helping us make sure people living with sight loss don't lose their freedom as well.

"It costs £56,000 per dog from birth to retirement and we rely almost entirely on donations from the public to keep our life-changing services running. Less than 1% of our income comes from government funding.”