Donna Dempsey recently presented a cheque for £2500 to Gary Wilson, Guide Dogs NI Community Fundraising Relationship Manager, and Ian Mathew and his Guide Dog Mac.
Donna thanked everyone who donated, participated and helped in any way to make the coffee morning such a success
Gary said: “Guide Dogs NI are indebted to people like Donna for their amazing support. Every day 250 people in the UK start to lose their sight.
" By raising money for Guide Dogs NI you’ll be helping us make sure people living with sight loss don't lose their freedom as well.
"It costs £56,000 per dog from birth to retirement and we rely almost entirely on donations from the public to keep our life-changing services running. Less than 1% of our income comes from government funding.”
Anyone who can help by organising a fundraiser should contact [email protected]