Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s another major milestone for Stephen Lowry, who has been at the cutting edge of technological breakthroughs in recent years.

He was the first person in NI to receive a bionic hand over ten years ago, which transformed his life after losing his right hand in a nightclub bomb attack in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, the 61-year-old, is the proud owner of a revolutionary new hand which harnesses AI technology, making everyday tasks ‘normal’ for Stephen.

Local man Stephen Lowry said he can now do everything he needs with his new AI hand.

The COVVI Hand is the world’s most advanced and robust bionic hand, and is is made by a Leeds-based company.

Stephen was the first person in the world to trial the new technology, that uses AI to track and adjust to his movements.

He said his new hand has enabled him to “live life to the fullest”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​"Using this hand has been a game-changer for me, it really is the best of the best,” he exclaimed.

Stephen recently delivered a talk to students at Strathclyde University who are set to be the next generation of prosthetic technicians.

“Everything from using a knife to tying laces, driving and cooking is made much easier with the variety of robust grip patterns on the device.

"From working through my daily routine to keeping up with my hobbies, I feel confident I can keep the same hand on all day and have it tackle every task I throw at it,” he continued.

“It's unbelievable! It's so easy to use, and it is a real credit to the company that developed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The COVVI Hand has just been approved for rollout by the NHS in mainland UK, a campaign in which Stephen was at the forefront.

The Banbridge man also dedicates his time to helping others who’ve tragically lost a limb.

Volunteering as a peer-to-peer support mentor at Musgrave Park Hospital has helped Stephen conquer many challenges, as well as guiding those embarking on their own journey.

He said he loves when people stop him in the street to ask about his hand.

"When I go out and about people say ‘that's amazing’.

"It’s so important to help educate people, so they never feel afraid to talk about disability.”