Trust Headquarters in Dundonald was buzzing with excitement as teams of experts from more than 30 departments across the Trust answered questions and were also able to help people apply for jobs on the spot.

Everyone attending the hugely successful even was able to find out about a variety of careers from portering, nursing, administration, IT and catering, to name but a few.

The Director of People and Organisational Development, Claire Smyth was delighted with the success of the Careers Fair.

She said: "We are thrilled with the turnout for our first Trust-wide Careers Fair.

"It was fantastic to see so many enthusiastic people keen to learn about the opportunities available within the South Eastern Trust.

"Our team worked hard to provide everyone with valuable insights into their chosen careers and we look forward to welcoming new talent into our workforce."

Many of those who attended found the event highly beneficial, with one visitor commenting, "Such an excellent event, I got information that I didn't expect to get for my son as well as my daughter." Another attendee added, "Such a great event and hopefully this will take place again, it was excellent!"

Senior HR Manager, Shauna Flynn added: "We were delighted to see such an incredible turnout at the South Eastern Trust Careers Fair.

"With over 1,000 attendees and more than 70 professionals offering guidance, it was fantastic to witness so many people engaging with career opportunities and receiving support with applications.

"The energy on the day was inspiring, and we're proud to have helped so many individuals take the next step in their careers within the Trust.

"The South Eastern Trust is committed to supporting individuals wanting to develop their careers within Health and Social Care.

"With a wide range of positions available, we continue to encourage applications from anyone interested in making a difference."

1 . Trust careers fair is a huge success Pharmacy Staff at the Trust careers fair. Photo: SEHSCT

2 . Trust careers fair is a huge success Staff from Human Resources at the Trust careers day Photo: SEHSCT

3 . Trust careers fair is a huge success Staff from Finance Team at the Trust careers fair Photo: SEHSCT