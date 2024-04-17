Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sammy Gault, Mark Gault, Jonathan Calderwood, Ian Calderwood and Mark Getty are taking on this unique challenge in July in aid of the Olive Branch mental health charity.

Between Thursday, July 25 and Saturday, July 27, the five men and their five vintage tractors will travel from Ballycastle in County Antrim to Ballycastle in County Down, then onwards to Ballycastle in County Mayo before returning to the north coast via Ballycastle in County Derry/Londonderry and finishing back in Ballycastle on the Causeway Coast.

The five charity fundraisers said: “On Thursday 25th of July, we will set off on our 500 mile journey to raise money for the Olive Branch charity on our vintage tractors with Sammy on the Zetor and the other boys with four Fordson Majors.”

The five will drive their five vintage tractors through five Ballycastles to raise funds for charity. Credit Big Vintage Tractor Run

Their aim is to raise £5,000 for the Olive Branch charity whose aim is to give immediate access to a mental health counselling service for those suffering from mental health issues.

The Olive Branch said: “Please support these men as they take on a serious challenge in their vintage tractors. There will be no luxurious overnight stays, merely fields under the stars! These men are passionate about mental health and deserve great support.”