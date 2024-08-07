Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WHEN it comes to fundraising for charity, local footballer Johnny Kernaghan is in a league of his own!

The Moneyslane player has just completed five 5k runs - in five different countries - in 24 hours.

In doing so, the Rathfriland man has raised a superb £7,145 for the Southern Area Hospice.

Joining Johnny for the epic challenge were three of his close friends, Matthew Jackson, Jonny Pierce and Michael Ferguson.

Johnny (left) and his dad John senior (right) are pictured presenting the cheque to hospice staff.

The fab four completed their 5x5 fundraiser on Sunday, July 28, and returned home to a heroes’ welcome at Jubilee Park.

Johnny’s inspiration for the challenge came from his own father’s (John senior) health battle last year.

“I always told dad that when he got better I would do something to raise money for the charity of his choice,” Johnny told the Chronicle.

“I was on holiday in February, lying on a sun lounger, and thinking ‘what could I do?’ I didn’t think I’d be fit enough to do a full marathon.

“Then, I don’t know how I came up with it, but I said to my wife Ellise, ‘how about that for an idea? What do you think of that?’ She thought I was mad in the head!

“I started looking up logistically to see if it could be done. Then I had a conversation with the three lads who did it with me and told them what I was thinking of doing.

“When I told them I was doing it for my dad and the hospice, they said ‘can we do it with you?’

“We all share a love of football so we decided we’d run round five football grounds in each of the countries: Tolka Park, Shelbourne FC (Ireland); The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham FC (Wales); Deepdale, Preston North End FC (England); Palmerstown Park, Queen of the South FC (Scotland); and Jubilee Park, Moneyslane FC (Northern Ireland).”

Johnny admitted the toughest part was going without sleep, as well as the hours of back-to-back travelling.

“We left at around 10pm on the Saturday night and the first run was at midnight in Dublin,” he revealed.

“The running was difficult but we all trained hard for it.

“We all are pretty fit but, six to eight weeks before the challenge, we did specific training, doing two 5ks a day and raising it to three 5ks, and then doing longer runs.”

After making it back to Northern Irish soil on Sunday evening, the stage was set for the final leg.

“We started off from Drumgooland Presbyterian Church and finished off at Jubilee Park,” Johnny explained.

“Local mountain runner Zak Hanna, who competes all over the world, joined us for the final run, along with a few of the Moneyslane guys, including some of the children - who actually ran most of it.”

As they crossed the finish line just before 9pm, Johnny and his team-mates were given a rapturous reception.

“There were probably just shy of 100 people there to welcome us home,” Johnny recalled.

“It was really lovely to see people turn out to support such a great cause.

“The legs were tired, the bodies were tired and the minds were tired. But I think we all felt a sense of relief at finally having it done.”

The local footballer said he had been “blown away” by the amount raised for a cause close to his family’s heart.

“My grandad, my father’s father - he was also called John - was in the care of the hospice a short time before he passed away, so we know first-hand the great work they do.

“My mum also worked in the hospice for five years.

“It takes £3.1 million a year to keep going - that’s around £8,000 a day.

“My initial thought was, if I could help the hospice to run for a quarter of a day that would be great.

“So, to raise nearly enough for a full day… I just can't believe it. The amount of people out there that are so generous is just mind blowing to me.

“Dad was so proud of me and the boys and also my friend Mark, who drove us the whole way round.”