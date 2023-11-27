The founder of a Coleraine mental health charity has been invited to No10 Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Yamin Geddis, founder of Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust mental health services in Coleraine, at 10 Downing Street, representing the community sector at the Northern Ireland Celebration of Culture government reception. Credit ZGBTST

Yasmin Geddis of the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust was delighted to accept the invitation to promote the significance of mental health provision in Northern Ireland at a UK Government Celebration of Culture event at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday (November 21).

Yasmin was was given the opportunity to meet the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, his wife, Akshata Murty, and network with key stakeholders from Northern Ireland attending the event.

Businesses, performers, artists and community organisations were invited to the official residence and office of the UK Prime Minister to showcase Northern Ireland’s unique

produce, culture and people.

Yasmin Geddis said: “It was an honour to visit 10 Downing Street to represent the vital topic of mental health within Northern Ireland and promote our intervention services, which are increasingly essential in the community to support individuals struggling with their mental health every day.

“The opportunity to raise awareness of the work, which Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust delivers on a daily basis, to both the Prime Minister and the influential group of Northern Ireland representatives present at the reception was invaluable.

“We aim to make a difference to Northern Ireland society, not only through providing crucial services to those in need but by acting as an advocate for change in the current system, and a voice for those who cannot speak up for themselves.

“Our priority is to raise the profile of the mental health crisis in Northern Ireland to reduce further deterioration and break the silence and stigma associated with mental health and suicide.

“Being represented at 10 Downing Street serves as another example of how we will continue to lobby and promote the need for further change and investment in mental health service in Northern Ireland.”