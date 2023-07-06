Register
Four sets of twins arrive at the Ulster Hospital as the maternity unit celebrates the 75th anniversary of the NHS

An incredible three sets of twins were born at the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit on the day the NHS celebrated its 75th birthday.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

The first set of twins were two boys, born at 12:02am.

Mum Danielle Kelly said "I might be biased, but my boys have been absolutely brilliant and so have the staff!"

They were quickly followed at 11.27am by Baby Boy Morrison and Baby Girl Morrison, (first names to be decided).

Mum Charlene Morrison with her twins. Pic credit: SEHSCTMum Charlene Morrison with her twins. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Thrilled mum, Charlene Morrison stated: "The staff were absolutely amazing. They were all just brilliant!"

The Maternity Unit was certainly kept busy and a short time later, babies Freya and Hallie Garvey entered the world at 13:14 pm.

Mum Sherlyen Garvey added: "I am beyond delighted at the birth of my beautiful baby girls. The staff have been incredible and I can't believe that so many other twins have been born at the Ulster Hospital today too, on the 75th birthday of the NHS."

At 22:19 pm baby Finley Campbell came into the world, quickly followed at 22:21 pm by his little twin baby brother, Malachy Campbell.Mum Ellen Campbell said: "We are so emotional at the birth of our beautiful baby boys. It's just been brilliant, every single part of it."

The Kelly babies. Pic credit: SEHSCTThe Kelly babies. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Dad James Campbell added: "I am just so proud."

Labour Ward Midwife, Jenni Martin described how unusual it is for four sets of twins to be born on the same day in the Maternity Unit.

“Although our staff have worked extremely hard today, as always, there has been a very positive and bubbly atmosphere as we cared for the families and their precious double arrivals,” she said.

Twins Freya and Hallie Garvey. Pic credit: SEHSCTTwins Freya and Hallie Garvey. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Twins Finley and Malachy Campbell. Pic credit: SEHSCTTwins Finley and Malachy Campbell. Pic credit: SEHSCT
