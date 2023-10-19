Council has agreed to award the Freedom of the Borough to all frontline healthcare workers in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The move was unanimously agreed by elected members at a Special Council meeting on Wednesday, October 18.

A Notion of Motion, proposed by Alderman John McAuley and seconded by Councillor Philip Anderson, stated: “That this Council awards the Freedom of the

Borough to all health and care workers who have and continue to provide selfless, dedicated and high-quality lifesaving care to patients and family members in NHS facilities, community settings and households across Causeway Coast and Glens.”

Ald McAuley said it was “right and fitting” to publicly recognise and value the contribution of frontline healthcare professionals within the NHS since its formation over 75 years ago.

He added: “In conferring this award, we will be reiterating our heartfelt gratitude to each and every member of staff for their unwavering service. Elected members will now begin the process of selecting attendees for the Freedom of the Borough ceremony, in order to ensure that all sections of the workforce are represented, and not just senior staff and management.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “On behalf of the entire Borough, I wish to pay tribute to all these hard-working staff who have sacrificed so much. I cannot think of a more deserving group of people to receive this award.”

Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour that Council can bestow on any organisation or individual. The award will be conferred at a special ceremony in