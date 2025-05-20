A campaign group has urged the public to attend a meeting on Thursday (May 22) which will decide the future of emergency surgery at Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital.

SoS Causeway Hospital issued the appeal ahead of a meeting of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust Board which will take place at 10.30am at The Braid in Ballymena.

In August 2024, the Northern Trust launched a public consultation into a proposal for all emergency surgery in the area to take place at Antrim Hospital and planned operations at Causeway Hospital.

Following the conclusion of the public consultation, the final report and a recommendation on a proposed way forward will be brought to the public meeting of the Trust Board on Thursday.

Posting on Facebook, the SoS Causeway Hospital campaign group said: “The potential ramifications extend beyond the immediate loss of services.

"The trust of service users will be shattered and this betrayal will inevitably tarnish the reputations of the political representatives who have supported this decision, or worse, those who have sat idly by and allowed it to happen.

"We assure everyone involved, from decision-makers to silent observers, that SOS Causeway Hospital will not be deterred. The people of this region will not be patronised.”

Any member of the public wishing to attend the meeting can register by emailing [email protected]