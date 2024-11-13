Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has encouraged the local community to come along to a ‘Men’s Night’ featuring GAA star Oisin McConville and NI international footballer Keith Gillespie.

The Dunloy Stronger Together Men’s Night will take place on Friday, November 22, at 7pm, in St Joseph’s Parish Centre.

The event will include talks from both Oisin McConville, Irish Gaelic football manager and former player and Keith Gillespie, Northern Ireland former professional footballer. The night will also include a talk from Joe Donnelly – The Mental Health Fellow.

Admission is free and open to any man aged 16 years of age and over.

Mayor Councillor Ciaran McQuillan, who is from Dunloy himself, said: “I would really encourage you to come along to what promises to be a great ‘men’s night’ arranged by local community group Dunloy Stronger Together.

"The group has been set up for the last seven years and this is their first Men’s Night event which I’ll be coming along to myself. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to have a chat, listen to the speakers and enjoy some food with other men from the wider community.

“During my term as Mayor I really want to shine a light on events such as this where we help each other to lead healthy and happy lives. Thank you to Dunloy Stronger Together for arranging this fantastic event, please support the evening.”

Dunloy Stronger Together focuses on helping local people to have ‘healthy minds, healthy bodies’ and to help support a ‘healthy community’.

Bobby Carlin, Chairperson of DST added: "This is a free event and all men from anywhere are very welcome to come along and enjoy what will be a really great night. Our goal with this event is to bring men together from our wider community for a really enjoyable evening of information, social interaction and food.

“Over these last few years, we have very sadly lost much loved members of our community to suicide - particularly men. Dunloy Stronger Together is a community group which prioritises healthy minds, healthy bodies and therefore a healthy community. We sincerely hope this will be the first of many such evenings so that we can support men to lead healthy and happy lives.”