The Garvagh Forest parkrun event is set to celebrate its third birthday – and everyone is invited.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 9:30am.

In a Facebook post, the organisers said: “We’ll bring the cake! It’s a great opportunity to join us for the first time and you can walk, jog or run the 5km route!”

parkrun is a free, community event where participants can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

Anyone new to parkrun just needs to register once for free here: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/