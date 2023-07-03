A Garvagh uncle and niece team have raised an incredible £4,500 for Diabetes UK in memory of a much missed brother and father.

Jim Bradley and Pauline Hutchinson set their sights on two challenging fundraising tasks to celebrate the memory of their loving brother and father, Martin, who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident ten years ago.

Testing their limits and facing ultimate fears, the uncle and niece duo raised an incredible £4,500 in support of Diabetes UK, as Martin has lived with this condition for around seven years before his accident. Since then, two of his brothers and his sister have also been diagnosed with diabetes.

Jim took on a ‘marathon’ of a challenge over the May bank holiday weekend, tackling the gruelling Belfast City Marathon – one of 48 he has taken on over the last five years. Previously he has raised significant funds for Coleraine ICU, Guide Dogs, and MacMillian Cancer.

Pauline and Jim with their cheque for £4,500 which they donated to Diabetes UK. Credit Diabetes UK

Just a day after, Pauline then ‘took the plunge’ with her first ever skydive. “As my dad’s anniversary approached, I knew I wanted to mark it in a special way, so I just went for it!" she said.

"The closer the jump got the more nervous I felt, but when I saw how much support I had all around me, I knew I had made the right decision. Weirdly, on the day, the nerves disappeared – I knew what I was doing this for, and I was determined to make everyone proud, especially my dad.”

Jim and Pauline would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their family, friends, colleagues and neighbours for their incredible generosity and support.