Garvagh’s incredible £22,000 donation to Cancer Research

Chairman Robert Glass welcomed everyone to the meeting and thanked them for the support through out the year.

He went on to give an annual report on the yearly events which were affected because of Covid restrictions. He thanked Liz McAfee for taking part in the Belfast half marathon where she raised £3,400 for Cancer Research.

Rhonda Morrow and family were also thanked for organising a take-away afternoon tea which raised £1,890.

Robert thanked all the bands that attended the fundraising parade this year as well as the spectators and collectors.

This meant that Garvagh Cancer Research group had a combined total of £22,000 to hand over to the charity.

This was followed by the launch of a book by Irene Hunter and Sharman Watt which was produced to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Garvagh Cancer Research.

These books are for sale at £5 in various locations in Garvagh and from committee members.

The committee would like to thank the book sponsors and everyone involved in the research and production of the book, especially Irene Hunter and Sharman Watt.