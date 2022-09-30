Generous couple raise £535 for the Renal Unit in the Ulster Hospital on Golden Wedding Anniversary

When Brian and Eileen Quinn discovered a party had been organised for them, they decided instead of receiving gifts, money could be raised for the Renal Unit at the Ulster Hospital where Brian undergoes dialysis three times per week.

Mr and Mrs Quinn said, “We wanted to show our appreciation to all of the team in the Renal Unit, for the care and support they provide, especially during the time spent in the unit for dialysis.

“We are very grateful to everyone who kindly donated money and spent the time to celebrate with us.”

Interim Assistant Director Women and Acute Child Health, Kieran Quinn, Eileen Quinn, Sister, Claire McKenzie, Brian Quinn, Lead Nurse, Amanda Byers and Interim Assistant Director Medical Specialties and Cancer Services, Mary Jo Thompson

Lead Nurse Amanda Byers added: “The staff of the Renal Unit and myself are incredibly grateful to Mr and Mrs Quinn for this generous donation collected in lieu of presents to mark their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

“We really appreciate their donation which will go towards Renal research, staff education and the Development Fund which provides medical equipment and items to improve patient comfort, such as televisions.”

The Renal Unit in the Ulster Hospital supports patients suffering from a range of kidney diseases across the South Eastern Trust area.

It is a purpose built unit that opened in 2003.

The South Eastern Trust provides the full range of renal services with the exception of transplantation, which takes place at Belfast City Hospital.