Geolin takes the plunge for charity

Having taken up open sea swimming, Geolin decided to use her new found passion to raise money for another passion in her life - animal welfare.

As a volunteer at Lucy’s Trust, Geolin knows how much hard work goes into rescuing dogs, especially those with behavioural issues.

So despite being a newcomer to open sea swimming, Geolin managed to swim 1000m and raised over £2000 for the charity that is so close to her heart.

Geolin Walsk and Colin McCard, Swell Open Water Swimming coach

“It was freezing,” admitted Geolin.

“There was snow, sleet, rain and sun and even a rainbow.”

However, despite the challenging conditions, Geolin surpassed her goal, thanks to support from her instructor Colin McCard, who took the plunge with her.

Delighted with her achievement, Geolin thanked everyone who has supported her during her training and fundraising efforts.

Geolin and Colin take the plunge

“I would like too say a massive thank-you to everyone who donated and also to everyone who came down too Helen’s Bay and supported me on the day,” she continued.

“I would also like to thank everyone who took the time to send me a message. It was very much appreciated.

“Thank you as well to Colin McCard from Swell Open Water swimming coach, for his guidance and for giving up his time on the day to do the swim with me.”

Geolin has also thanked her husband CHris for all of his support.

Olivia Kennedy from Lucy’s Trust congratulated Geolin on completing the swim and thanked everyone who supported her in for raising money for the charity.