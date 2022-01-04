Get fit this year with council’s couch to 5k plan

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st June 2021 - The new Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Glenn Barr. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Getting underway on Tuesday January 18, 2022, the ABC Council winter running programme provides the choice of either in-person or virtual Couch to 5K training – giving you the freedom and flexibility to build up your fitness while working around your own schedule.

At a cost of £32, the face-to-face Couch to 5K Programme will take place at Portadown People’s Park every Tuesday and Thursday from 6.45pm to 7.30pm for eight weeks. Participants will receive two coached sessions from qualified instructors every week and will complete a third weekly session by themselves.

However, if you prefer the freedom of doing a programme at a time and place that’s convenient to you and at no cost, the Virtual Couch to 5K Programme is just for you. Receiving weekly training plans, tips and inspirational messages from qualified instructors, participants will follow the schedule by themselves.

“Council’s winter running programme is for everyone, whether you’ve never run before, or if you want to get back into being more active!” commented Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr.

“Running can significantly improve your physical and mental wellbeing; from helping reduce the risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke to boosting your mood and supporting the maintenance of a healthy weight. So, with so many health benefits on offer, I would encourage you all to give our running programme a go this winter!”

At the end of the eight weeks, all participants will be able to complete a 5K or Parkrun.

Register for the Couch to 5K Programme at https://getactiveabc.com/hw_programs/couch-to-5k/.