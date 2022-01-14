Get moving and make a difference with the Walk ABC Challenge

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Glenn Barr, with walkers getting active for 2022.

Guaranteed to help you banish those winter blues while doing something good, the challenge will see participants walk, wheel, jog or run around the borough from Monday 31 January 2022 for 10 weeks all in aid of the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities.

With the aim of covering as many miles as possible, participants can go at their own pace by picking a destination to reach or choosing to go all-out and cover the entire 150-mile borough boundary – the choice is yours!

Calling on everyone to get moving for charity this year, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “The ‘Walk ABC Challenge’ is a step in the right direction to helping keep you and your family physically fit and mentally strong right through until spring; while also providing the perfect opportunity for you to support the work of two very worthwhile local charities.

“Angel Wishes and Guide Dogs NI are two charities very close to my heart and I encourage you all to get involved, sign up and donate today!”

Once registered, participants will receive a record sheet and map to help you track your progress and visualise your journey across the borough. Completed record sheets should be sent to [email protected] to claim your Walk ABC certificate and gain entry into a competition to win Get Active ABC and Café IncredABLE at South Lake Leisure Centre gift vouchers.