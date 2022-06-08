Get on your bike and get in gear for the Air Ambulance ride of thanks

The event which is sponsored by Adelaide Insurance, will see bikers travelling from six areas throughout Northern Ireland, to meet at the Eikon Site in Lisburn for 10.30am.

With a suggested donation of £10 per vehicle to enter the site, the committee will then host their family fun event which will include everything from face painters, stunt bikes, live music, vintage bikes and cars, ice cream vans, hot food venders, raffles and much much more for you and all the family to enjoy!

Karl Bradley, President of the AANI Ride of Thanks committee said: “As we are all road users, we never know quite know when you will need the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team and I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times, for specialist emergency care.

“We would like to say thank you to those who have already generously supported us and we look forward to seeing as many people as we can on July 3.”

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager said: “Karl and the AANI Ride of Thanks committee are a real inspiration, organising this unique fundraising event, combining their passion for motorbikes and support for their local Air Ambulance. We are just so delighted that they have made this into an annual event and are choosing to support Air Ambulance NI in this unique way.”

For more information contact Karl Bradley (President) 07871 444 106 or Debbie (Vice President) 07547 290 734 or visit the Facebook page ‘AANI Ride of Thanks Northern Ireland Main Group’.