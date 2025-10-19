‘Get the jab done’ and beat the flu this winter

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has launched its Autumn Vaccination Programme, with Flu & COVID Vaccination Clinics now available across the Trust area.

Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Nursing, Midwifery, AHP’s & Support Services, Dr David Robinson, is encouraging everyone who is eligible to ‘get the jab done’ to protect themselves and others.

Most Popular

David said: “Flu is much more serious than you might think. For some people, it can lead to hospital admission and in severe cases, patients may require care in Intensive Care Units.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you are unsure whether you have ever had the Flu, then you probably have not, because when you do have it, you certainly know about it! That is why it is so important to get vaccinated.

Dr David Robinson and Lyn Preece with the South Eastern Trust Vaccination Team. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Dr David Robinson and Lyn Preece with the South Eastern Trust Vaccination Team. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“As a Nurse, I am strongly encouraging everyone who is eligible to come forward and get their Flu vaccination.

"Our dedicated Vaccination Team is running clinics right across the South Eastern Trust area, making it easier than ever to get protected.”

placeholder image
Read More
Enthusiasm and community spirit in action at Maghaberry’s positive ageing event

Director of Children’s Services & Executive Director of Social Work, Lyn Preece, also emphasised the importance of vaccination for both staff and the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lyn Preece receiving her Flu vaccination. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Lyn Preece receiving her Flu vaccination. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I think it is really important to protect myself and also to protect my colleagues and my family,” she said.

“It is so important to protect yourself, especially if you are working in the community.

"Many of our staff, particularly Social Workers, go into families’ homes every day, so it is absolutely critical that they are protected and that they can protect others.”

Related topics:Flu
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice