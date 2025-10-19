‘Get the jab done’ and beat the flu this winter

The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has launched its Autumn Vaccination Programme, with Flu & COVID Vaccination Clinics now available across the Trust area.

Deputy Chief Executive & Director of Nursing, Midwifery, AHP’s & Support Services, Dr David Robinson, is encouraging everyone who is eligible to ‘get the jab done’ to protect themselves and others.

David said: “Flu is much more serious than you might think. For some people, it can lead to hospital admission and in severe cases, patients may require care in Intensive Care Units.

“If you are unsure whether you have ever had the Flu, then you probably have not, because when you do have it, you certainly know about it! That is why it is so important to get vaccinated.

Dr David Robinson and Lyn Preece with the South Eastern Trust Vaccination Team. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“As a Nurse, I am strongly encouraging everyone who is eligible to come forward and get their Flu vaccination.

"Our dedicated Vaccination Team is running clinics right across the South Eastern Trust area, making it easier than ever to get protected.”

Director of Children’s Services & Executive Director of Social Work, Lyn Preece, also emphasised the importance of vaccination for both staff and the public.

Lyn Preece receiving her Flu vaccination. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I think it is really important to protect myself and also to protect my colleagues and my family,” she said.

“It is so important to protect yourself, especially if you are working in the community.

"Many of our staff, particularly Social Workers, go into families’ homes every day, so it is absolutely critical that they are protected and that they can protect others.”