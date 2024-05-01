Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gibson Bros employees will complete the gruelling mental and physical challenge in aid of Banbridge-based B Positive and PIPS.

It’s the third consecutive year the group will take on the challenge, however, this will be their biggest to date, with 30 employees all signed up to the relay race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only that, but four more daring staff members will go the whole hog, and are aiming to complete the 26.2 mile course single-handedly.

Gibson Bros staff are running the marathon in aid of B Positive and PIPS.

The team have been racking up the miles ahead of the big day, embracing it as one of several initiatives introduced by the workforce.

Francie Fullerton, a long-serving Gibson’s employee, explained: “The team have been working hard to create and implement a new ‘Mental Wealth and Wellness’ policy.

"Gibson Bros are fully aware that the track record for the construction industry is poor with regards to mental health, and they want to address this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By raising much-needed funds for our charity partners, we are also playing our part in improving mental health within the industry.

"We want to ignite a flame in the hearts of local people that getting active has such a positive impact on your overall health. It has been great to have such a huge sign up effort from our staff."

Francie continued: "Training together and sharing experiences has been a huge team bonding exercise.

"I’m sure the guys will go out there and give it their absolute best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other recent Gibson Group Mental Wealth and Wellness initiatives include a new ‘Highway to Health Hub’.

The state of the art gym facility is another tool to help with mental and physical health.

The 34-stong team taking on the marathon are hoping to raise as much money as possible for their charity partners: PIPS Hope & Support and B Positive.

Both charities were established by families who were beset by personal tragedy and rely on the generosity of the public to deliver their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PIPS Hope & Support provides suicide prevention, intervention, self-harm and trauma services.

It has been helping people in the Banbridge, Newry and Craigavon areas for over 20 years now.

Meanwhile, B Positive supports local children and families who are battling cancer.

It is run by Banbridge couple David and Sara Watson, whose inspirational son Adam passed away in 2022 after battling leukaemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the Gibson Bros team raised a grand total of £7,000, and are hoping to match that massive figure again this year.

Francie said both charities will be “more than grateful to receive a donation big or small”.

“These charities are the lifeblood of our local community and being able to support the work they do is a true pleasure. Please give if you can.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/francisfullerton-3?

​