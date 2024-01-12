Almost £7,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours for a tragic Co Antrim woman’s family after she died on Boxing Day.

The Gofundme appeal for Terri Darragh

Popular Terri Darragh, from Armoy, passed away a month before her 42nd birthday leaving her husband Owen and son John Og devastated.

A fundraiser started by friend Helen Lynagh on January 10 says: ‘I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart on behalf of Owen & John Og Darragh, who have recently experienced the devastating loss of their precious wife and mum, Terri Darragh on Boxing Day 2023.

‘Terri had suffered all her life but the last 6 months had been very difficult for her and the family’.

Terri Darragh, Armoy, getting help from her son John "Og

It has been reported that Terri had been diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was 6 months old.

According to the NHS, Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

This causes lung infections and problems with digesting food. In the UK, most cases of cystic fibrosis are picked up at birth using the newborn screening heel prick test.

Pauline McAteer Terri and Eoin Darragh with a cheque for £2306.39 for Cystic Fibrosis

Symptoms usually start in early childhood and vary from child to child, but the condition gets slowly worse over time, with the lungs and digestive system becoming increasingly damaged.

Treatments are available to help reduce the problems caused by the condition and make it easier to live with, but sadly life expectancy is shortened.

The GoFundMe appeal adds: ‘Terri was massive community person and was well known as Magic Mic for so many fundraising functions when she was well enough.

‘We could tell stories about her for hours.

‘She loved being in the thick of the community and touched so many people.

‘She and Owen had been and are key members of the local sporting committees. Doing anything that was asked and always there’.

It adds that ‘Terri raised so much money for Cystic fibrosis charity which helped her and others so often through her short 41-years here’.

The appeal says that, in spite of his sad loss, husband Owen is ‘faced with the daunting task of covering all future costs for him and John Og’.

‘Unfortunately, the family was not prepared for this tragic loss. Life insurance was not an option for Terri due to her illness,’ adds the GoFundMe.

‘Terri would have been 42 on her next birthday 17th Jan 2024.

‘I feel it is only fitting we try and help the family if we can in honour of her birthday.

‘Owen was a bit unsure about the whole thing but when I showed him other GoFundMe pages he understood why I wanted to do it.

‘Owen would like to take this opportunity to thank the family and friends who have already kindly supported him and John Og financially as this has been massive help at this difficult time.

‘I am reaching out to our community, friends to ask for support in raising funds to help support Owen & JohnOg for their future household expenses.

‘Your contribution, no matter the amount, will go a long way in providing comfort and relief to the family.

‘Your generosity and kindness during this difficult time will much appreciated.