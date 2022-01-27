Gordons Chemists raises vital funds for Action Cancer

The partnership between Action Cancer and Gordons Chemists, which is now in its 15th year, has been an amazing success to date.

Staff have engaged in all sorts of innovative ways to raise funds over the years including raffles, fancy dress and bake sales, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Although the fundraising plans took place in slightly different circumstances due to Covid-19 restrictions, the stores encouraged their staff and customers to safely raise funds for Action Cancer’s vital services.

Mark Jones, Corporate Fundraising Executive at Action Cancer, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to staff and customers of Gordons Chemists for their tremendous support, both in terms of raising funds and raising awareness, especially throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We understand the difficulties in raising money in the current climate and we are grateful to everyone at Gordons for their continued support for our free breast screening service. The service is free to women, yet each screening costs Action Cancer £120. This year’s total of £18,500 will enable Action Cancer to provide 154 breast screenings to ladies right here in Northern Ireland.”

Melanie Talbot, Marketing Manager at Gordons Chemists, added: “We’re delighted to raise another fantastic sum of money for Action Cancer, a partnership which has been going from strength to strength. Our staff work tirelessly throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month to collect donations and they are passionate about making sure that our customers know of the potentially life-saving services which Action Cancer can offer them.

“Our customers have played a massive part by donating so generously. We know that the money we raise for Action Cancer goes directly towards saving lives. We’ve seen a significant number of our customers have a cancer detected because of a screening made available to them by Action Cancer, and because a member of our staff encouraged them to make an appointment. Supporting Action Cancer is just one of the ways that we try to give something back to the communities we work in.”