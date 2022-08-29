Green light for £23m increased bed space at Antrim Hospital

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development was welcomed by Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh who said: “Everybody is very well aware of the capacity concern we have at the Antrim Hospital site.”

She added that the development would bring “some much-needed” bed capacity to the hospital.

Director of Finance and Estates Owen Harkin said that although the tender has not been awarded yet, he is “very confident” of approval by the Department of Health.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, Mr Harkin said: “The sooner we get these wards on site the better.”

Chair Bob McCann described the increase as “really welcome”.

In October, the intensive care unit at Antrim Hospital relocated to a new ward after moving nine times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relocation to the former C6 ward at a cost of £2.38m follows refurbishment involving mechanical, ventilation and electrical requirements in a bid to meet “needs of any surge in the future”, Trust board members were told previously.

The board also heard that this is not a “long-term solution for ICU at the hospital” and a purpose-built ICU is needed to meet the demands of the Northern population.