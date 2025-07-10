Growing crisis in occupational therapy service is having a 'profound impact' on other health services

A growing crisis in access to the Occupational Therapy (OT) service especially in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust is having a "profound impact" on health services, Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan has said.

The DUP representative said that in recent months he has been contacted by numerous families who are facing unacceptable delays in receiving vital OT assessments and support.

"Recent figures provided by the Minister of Health reveal that 1,695 adults are waiting over six months for community OT assessments, 1,060 are waiting for outpatient services, and 658 children remain on waiting lists," he said.

"These delays are not just statistics, they represent real people living in unsafe, inaccessible conditions, and children missing out on life-changing interventions.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan | Supplied

“The impact is profound: hospital discharges are being blocked due to lack of home adaptations; emergency departments are under increased pressure, and families are being forced to live in homes they cannot safely navigate.

“Delays in assessments mean delays in accessing the Disabled Facilities Grant, which funds essential modifications like stairlifts and accessible bathrooms. Without timely intervention, dignity and independence are being stripped from those who need it most.

This is not just about clearing waiting lists, it’s about restoring autonomy, safety, and respect. I am calling on the Minister of Health and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust to act swiftly. We must invest in OT recruitment and retention, streamline referral processes, and ensure that no one is left behind due to systemic failures. I will continue to press for urgent reforms and stand with the families affected by this crisis.”