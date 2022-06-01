Hannahstown woman runs 60k to raise funds for NSPCC’s Childhood Day

The 23-year-old from Hannahstown said: “I knew quite a lot about the work of NSPCC Northern Ireland because my employers have been a corporate partner of the charity since 2018 and have organised a number of events which have raised vital funds.

“Joanne McMaster from NSPCC Northern Ireland had recently talked to my team in Bell and Company and told us that some children had been having such a hard time recently and I really wanted to help.

“I firmly believe that all children and young people should have the opportunity to achieve their potential and live happy, full lives.

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager NSPCC NI, Amy Palmer, and Katrina Hughes, Corporate and Events Fundraising Manager, NSPCC NI

“I know many children are lucky enough to do this but sadly, that isn’t the case for all. It is awful that some of the most vulnerable members of society suffer abuse and neglect. I was keen to play my part to help keep these children safe.”

Amy continued: “When I looked at the website, I was blown away by the many activities recommended by NSPCC but the one that stood out for me was Run30.

“It was right up my street as running is my passion and I knew I would be capable of achieving 60k across a 30 day period.

“I sat down and planned my running schedule and decided to run 2k a day or more depending on my rest days.

“The support I’ve had from my friends, family and my colleagues at Bell and Company was outstanding.

“This actually made me even more determined to complete the challenge because I wasn’t just doing it for such an amazing charity but was also doing it to make myself and everyone else proud.”

Amy added: “I was over the moon to raise £700 and am keen to take part in future NSPCC events because I enjoyed this one so much. I know the money will spent on helping children and what could be better than that?”

NSPCC Northern Ireland’s supporter fundraising manager, Joanne McMaster said: “We are beyond grateful to Amy for undertaking this challenge to raise much needed funds for Childhood Day and fundraising like this has never been more important. In 2021/22, our Helpline, for adults who are concerned about a child, made 337 referrals about abuse and neglect to agencies in Northern Ireland such as the PSNI and social services – an average of almost one referral each day.

“As a charity, we rely on public donations and we know that with the support of local people like Amy and organisations like Bell and Company, we can take action against child abuse, and raise funds to protect children.”

Joanne concluded: “There’s still time to get involved with Childhood Day. It’s on Friday 10th June and is an annual event where families, friends and colleagues celebrate childhood by organising events to raise money which will be used to help the NSPCC keep children safe.

“Whether you’re organising a sponsored kickabout in the park, a 60k run, a musical get-together or an online gaming tournament, we want your help to get everyone having fun together for such an important cause.