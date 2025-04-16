Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Easter holidays approach, the Department of Health has issued advice on how to access health and social care around Northern Ireland.

The advice is that, over the holidays, if anyone or their family members feel unwell, it is important to choose the service most appropriate to the symptoms.

Anyone with a mild or minor illness can find information about a range of common illnesses using the NI Direct symptom checker. A range of common illnesses such as aches and pains, colds, upset stomachs and sore throats can be treated with over the counter medicines and plenty of rest.

The DoH said: “In the event of a life-threatening emergency, always dial 999. The Emergency Department should only be used for sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.”

With the Easter holidays approaching, the public are being reminded of the different health and social care services available in Northern Ireland - and how to access them. CREDIT PIXABAY

Here’s how to access services:

PRESCRIPTIONS – Always remember to order your repeat prescriptions prior to your GP practice closing for the holidays.

COMMUNITY PHARMACY – Your community pharmacist can offer advice and treatment for common conditions, recommend treatment and refer patients to other healthcare professionals as appropriate.

GP OPENING HOURS OVER EASTER – GP practices will be closed on Monday, april 21 and Tuesday, April 22. To contact your GP, search for GP contact details here.

GP OUT OF HOURS – This service is for urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed. Find your local GP out of hours service here.

MINOR INJURIES UNITS – A minor injuries unit can treat injuries that are not critical or life threatening, such as injuries to upper and lower limbs, broken bones, sprains, bruises and wounds, bites - human, animal and insect, burns and scalds, abscesses and wound infections, minor head injuries, broken noses and nosebleeds, foreign bodies in the eyes and nose.

Some Minor Injuries Units are operating a Phone First service. Check your local service here before you attend.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS – Emergency Departments provide the highest level of emergency care for patients with sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.

Check information on NI Direct to find out current average waiting times across your local hospital sites and check which hospitals in your Health Trust area are operating the Phone First service.

For all emergencies that are life threatening, always call 999 immediately. This can include stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or major trauma.

OUT OF HOURS DENTAL SERVICES – Patients who are registered with a dentist should contact their own dental practice in the first instance, which will outline what out-of-hours arrangements they have in place and how to access an appointment at an Emergency Dental Clinic, if appropriate.

Patients who are not registered with a dentist should contact the Emergency Dental Clinics (EDCs) directly.

Emergency Dental Clinics (EDCs)

Patients can only normally only contact EDCs on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. Over the Easter holidays, the EDCs will operate on the following dates: Saturday, April 19; Sunday, April 20; Monday, April 21; Tuesday, April 22. Tel: 028 2566 3510 (Telephone lines are open from 8.00am to 12 noon).

Telephone calls will be directed to a dentist for triage and if deemed clinically necessary, advice or treatment at an EDC will be provided for the following dental conditions: dental swelling (spreading infection), trauma to teeth arising from an external force, uncontrolled bleeding following extraction, severe dental pain not controlled by over the counter medications.

NB as there is high demand for out-of-hours appointments patients may have to travel outside their area for treatment slots.

Patients should not attend any site without an arranged appointment. Normal general Dental Service charges will be payable for those patients attending EDCs.

URGENT EYE CARE – If you have an urgent eye problem during the holiday period, please contact your local Optometrist in the first instance.

If your Optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact your nearest Hospital Emergency Department.

OUT OF HOURS REGIONAL EMERGENCY SOCIAL WORK SERVICE – This service is for genuine emergencies that cannot wait until the next working day. Regional Emergency Social Work Service 028 9504 9999.

MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY – For mental health emergencies, call Lifeline free, in confidence, 24/7 on 0808 808 8000.

Resources are also available for Community Wellbeing NI